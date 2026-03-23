LPG Companies Mull Plan To Cut Supply To 10 Kg Per Cylinder Amid Fuel Crisis

The amount of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) may be reduced to just 10 kg per household cylinder amid the supply crunch due to the war in West Asia.

Fuel companies are mulling reducing the quantity of cooking gas in cylinders to ensure wider distribution of the fuel as the supply-side situation remains tight, according to a report by The Economic Times.

A standard LPG cylinder contains 14.2 kg of cooking gas, which is sufficient for 35–40 days for an average household. With 10 kg of gas per LPG cylinder, the fuel could last for about a month.

This would allow companies to cater to a wider set of domestic consumers. If the plans come into fruition, the LPG cylinders would carry a new sticker indicating the reduced fill. The prices would also be revised down, according to the report. Also, bottling plants will need to recalibrate weighing systems. Some regulatory approvals may also be needed to implement the plan.

However, the companies are anticipating political pushback, with many states set to go into elections in the coming weeks. Despite this, the companies are working on the plan as the supply conditions may worsen further, according to sources cited in the report.

Out of the total LPG consumption in India, about 86 percent comes from households, while the rest is from commercial establishments like restaurants, eateries, and hotels.

During the last decade, the country’s LPG consumption has increased by 74 percent, mainly because of the government’s push to shift households from polluting and hazardous fuels to cleaner fuel.

So far, the government has added 10 crore households under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. As of March 1, 2025, the total number of active domestic LPG consumers in India stood at 32.94 crore, covering almost every household in the country.

While 60 percent of India’s LPG consumption depends on imports, about 90 percent of these imports were from the Gulf region before the war.