'War Started By Dumb Orange-Haired Man': Eatery In Pune's Kothrud Trolls Donald Trump, Says Food Prices Increased Due To LPG Crisis

'War Started By Dumb Orange-Haired Man': Eatery In Pune's Kothrud Trolls Donald Trump, Says Food Prices Will Increase Due To LPG Crisis | File Photo

An eatery in Pune's Kothrud has trolled United States President Donald Trump for "starting" the war in West Asia, leading to a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply in India. The eatery said it has been forced to increase food prices due to the crisis.

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"Due to a recent war started by a dumb orange-haired man, prices of crude oil have increased, resulting in higher prices of LPG and plastic. Hence, new rates will be effective from March 21. Kindly cooperate and help stop the war," read the notice put up by the eatery, which has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the LPG crisis has severely impacted students staying in paying guest (PG) and hostel accommodations, as many messes and small eateries have either shut down or increased food prices sharply.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mahesh Shete, a nursing student, said, "I have been residing in Pune for the last four years and staying in a PG. I am totally dependent on messes and canteens. Earlier, the price of a full rice plate was between Rs 60-70; now it has risen to Rs 100."

Ganesh Bahir, a student residing in the Parvati area, added, "I have been surviving on one meal a day for the last five days. We request educational organisations to arrange a proper meal at least once for their students till the situation comes under control. It will not only help students but also reduce their stress so they can focus on studying."