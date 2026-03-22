Attention Pune Residents: Water Supply To Be Cut On March 24, Check Affected Areas | Representative Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced urgent repair work on a major water pipeline at Pune University Chowk on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Due to this work, the water supply will be completely suspended for the entire day in several parts of the city.

According to civic officials, the affected areas include both sides of Senapati Bapat Road, Asha Nagar, Gokhale Nagar, Bahiratwadi, Bhosale Nagar, Kasarkar Wadi, Aundh-Baner, areas around Modern College, Model Colony, and Chikhalwadi-Bopodi, among others. Residents in these localities are likely to face inconvenience as there will be no water supply throughout the day.

The PMC has stated that the repair work is necessary to fix issues in the main pipeline and to ensure smoother water distribution in the future. Officials have assured that the work will be carried out on priority to minimise disruption.

Water supply in all affected areas is expected to resume smoothly on Wednesday, March 25, once the repair work is completed. However, there may be some delay in restoration in certain pockets depending on local conditions.

Citizens have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully. The civic body has appealed for public cooperation during the repair work to avoid inconvenience.