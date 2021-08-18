Advertisement

New Delhi: Workers of BJP Delhi unit, Purvanchal Morcha, Yuva Morcha and Sikh Cell gathered in the Teen Murti area and marched towards the Pakistan High Commission to protest the vandalization of a statue of the first Maharaja of the Sikh empire who ruled Punjab, Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore.

Notably, the Delhi Police stopped them before reaching the High Commission.

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, Vice president Rajan Tewari national youth wing secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga along with other saffron camp cadres chanted slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded apology for the misdoing in Lahore.

BJP Delhi youth wing president Vasu Rukhar said that the Pakistan should immediately apologize for the incident and also reinstall a huge statue of Ranjit Singh at the same place where it was vandalized.

“The Pakistan government should give an assurance that they will not heckle the minorities especially the Hindus and Sikhs and should not vandalise the shrines and idols hurting religious sentiments. Imran Khan should immediately apologize,” said Rukhar.

Youth wing secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that that till Pakistan apologizes no one from the Pakistan High Commission will be allowed to step out.

“Till the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh is reinstalled no one from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi will be allowed to step out from the Embassy,” said Bagga.

It is pertinent to mention that a radical group of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan had vandalized the statue at Lahore Fort Complex and no sooner did the act was done Pakistan police had arrested the person.

Incidentally, on the 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh this statue was installed in 2019 and it was the third time that this statue got vandalized ever since its installation.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 10:37 PM IST