No more 'Free food' in Parliament canteen

Common men will soon miss a topic to make memes or jokes as Parliament of India will have food on its actual cost in future, which was highly subsidized till now and always refers as 'free food' just because of its dirt cheap rates.

On suggestion of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary business advisory committee, on Thursday, unanimously voted in favour of withdrawal of subsidy on foods in parliament canteens, a source close to the matter revealed.

In parliamentary business advisory committee meeting, which decides about the bills, papers & reports and other subjects to be tabled in parliament, unanimously decided to forego food subsidy of about Rs. 17 crores annually for food served in parliament throughout the year.