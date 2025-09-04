Mother Teresa's Death Anniversary: Know All About The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Who Dedicated Her Life Serving The Marginalised

Mother Teresa's Death Anniversary | Encyclopedia Britannica

Mother Teresa, who was born in North Macedonia's capital city, Skopje, on August 26, 1910, is known for effortlessly serving society. Her dedication and kindness has inspired many people worldwide. She was also known as Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu, a Catholic nun and the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. On her 28th death anniversary, take a look at the contributions, and nours she received from around the world.

Early Life

Mother Teresa, a patriot who was born in North Macedonia's capital city, Skopje, on August 26, 1910, died on September 5, 1997. She lived in Skoje for eighteen years, then moved to Ireland and then to India. She was the youngest child of Nikolle and Dranafile Bojaxhiu. When Mother Teresa was just eight years old, her father, who was involved in Albanian community politics, died in 1919.

At the age of 12, she became fascinated by the lives of missionaries, and at the age of 18, she left her home in the hope of joining a missionary. Mother Teresa was always fascinated by the life of missionaries in India, and that made her land in India, where she worked as a school teacher in Kolkata from 1931 until 1948. It was during this time that she observed people living in poverty, and she decided to work for the betterment of society.

Her contributions

Mother Teresa, a noblewoman, worked effortlessly for the poor people and those in need. She always believed in helping needy people who cannot help themselves and fighting for them. She established hospitals and outdoor schools for kids living in slums, even without any financial means to support her efforts. On October 7, 1950, she established an organisation (the Missionaries of Charity) with the purpose of serving the people of unprivileged classes regardless of social background, race, or caste.

Mother Teresa's Honours

Mother Teresa received multiple recognitions for her effortless contribution to society. In 1962, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, and in 1969, she received the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding. In 1980, she received India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. She was also honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.