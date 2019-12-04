Supriya Sule bats for media in parliament, raises issue of difficult conditions in which reporters work

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha MP and NCP leader Supriya Sule raised issue of difficult conditions in which the reporters, cameramen have to work while covering the news in Lok Sabha.

Sule during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha said, "when we were travelling, carmeramen followed us we don't have a problem with that, but their safety is a big concern. So if any accident takes place or anything happens to that person who will be responsible for that. Most of the reporters and cameramen are on field 24x7, but nobody have thought about their safety and security. So urge that will all should think together and bring something like social security scheme or insurance for these reporters, cameramen."