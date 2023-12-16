 No Mobile Phone Recovered From Parliament Security Breach ‘Mastermind’ Lalit Jha
No Mobile Phone Recovered From Parliament Security Breach ‘Mastermind’ Lalit Jha

A Delhi court on Friday sent Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation after the public prosecutor said he was the key to the entire conspiracy

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Lalit Jha, accused in Parliamentary breach | @covert_exile

No mobile phone has been re-covered from the security breach ‘mastermind’ Lalit Jha, who surrendered on Thursday night. According to sources, he has admitted to discarding his device – an in-criminating piece of evidence -- on way from Jaipur to Delhi; in turn, he might have de-stroyed the four phones of the other accused as well to hide the larger conspiracy.

Jha sen to 7-day police custody

Stumped by the ostensible lack of motive of the intruders, investigators have pieced together the evidence to conclude that the nefarious agenda was to terrify the MPs and spread unrest in the country.

A Delhi court on Friday sent Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation after the public prosecutor said he was the key to the entire conspiracy. He and the other accused will be taken to Parliament to recreate the scene of the crime.

He may be taken to Rajasthan as well. ‘‘We need his custody to confront the accused with the evidence, locate the missing mobile phones, and to unravel details of the funding behind the attack,’’ the police told the court.

