TMC MLA Tapas Roy Breaks Silence On Alleged Link With Parliament Security Breach Mastermind Lalit Jha

Tapas Roy, TMC | @DrSukantaBJP

While the investigation into the Parliament Security Breach Case is widening every day, TMC's Tapas Roy has reacted to the theory of a possible link of TMC to the accused mastermind of the Parliament security breach, identified as Lalit Jha.

Mamata Banerjee can’t remain silent on Lalit Jha’s association with her senior party leader Tapas Roy. It is not a surprise that TMC MPs, scared of their party’s association emerging with those who breached Parliament security, were creating ruckus. This is a new low even by… https://t.co/17GqfURHds — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 15, 2023

Speaking to India Today, TMC Youth Congress General Secretary Saumya Bakshi confirmed that while it was him in the photo with Parliament security breach accused Lalit Jha, he did not know who Jha was.

BJP shared photos of Lalit Jha with TMC Leader

The BJP recently shared photos of Lalit Jha, an accused in the recent Parliament Security Breach, with Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy, alleging that the two were close associates.

BJP West Bengal unit head Sukanta Majumdar shared a photo of TMC leaders Tapas Roy and Saumya Bakshi with Lalit Jha, who is believed to be the alleged mastermind of the major Lok Sabha security breach.

Read Also Parliament Security Breach Probe Widens; 2 More Persons Arrested From Rajasthan

BJP alleges TMC Link

The BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday alleged a close link between TMC leader Tapas Roy and the accused mastermind of the Parliament security breach, identified as Lalit Jha.

TMC: Tapas not familiar with Jha

Bakshi said that he only got to know about him after reading about him on the news. The TMC leader said, "Yes, that's me in the photo with TMC MLA Tapas Roy. To the best of my knowledge, this picture was taken during a Saraswati Puja before the onset of the Covid lockdown."

Speaking about Lalit Jha, he asserted, "I'm not familiar with the other person; I only learnt about it through your enquiry. I don't know his name, and I haven't had any personal interactions with him."