'No meeting is scheduled with Home Minister': MHA after Shaheen Bagh protesters claimed they would meet Amit Shah

The development came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said at Times Now Summit here that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days.

A large number of people have been staging a protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year over the CAA, seeking its withdrawal. It's being dubbed as the "people's protest" because it has no leader or coordinator.

Speaking with media persons on Saturday, a group of anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh claimed that they would be going to meet the Home Minister, and every one of them would meet the Home Minister personally instead of taking a delegation.

"Amit Shah has himself invited everyone on television to meet him, so we are going to meet him tomorrow. Shah himself said that whoever is facing problem due to CAA should meet him," said one of the protesters who did not wish to be named.

A woman protester said that all the women would also be going to meet the Home Minister tomorrow.