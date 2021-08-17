'No issues with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi': Sushmita Dev after joining Trinamool Congress

Sushmita Dev who switched to West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool from Congress, commenting on her move clarified on Tuesday that she has no issues with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. While talking to NDTV she said, "I have a good equation (with them) but I'm also answerable to my people."

"I had a long association with the Congress. The Congress gave me a lot of opportunities. In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command. I hope the Congress president forgives me for my shortcomings," said Ms Dev, the daughter of senior Congress leader Santosh Mohan Deb.

On Monday evening, Sushmita joined TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata surprising many in the Congress with her sudden exit. Several Congress leaders, including Kapil Sibal, blamed it on the party leadership.

Reacting to her defection, Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Sushmita Dev Resigns from primary membership of our Party While young leaders leave we 'oldies' are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut."

Justifying her action, Dev also told that her joining the Trinamool Congress is "unconditional" and she will take any responsibility given to her by party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC. My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee," Dev said.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 04:59 PM IST