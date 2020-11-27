'No govt in world can stop farmers fighting battle for truth': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government

As the Delhi Police on Friday afternoon allowed agitating farmers to enter Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that no government in the world can stop the farmers fighting a battle for the truth.
The Congress leader also said that the PM should have remembered that whenever the ego hits the truth, it is defeated.
"The Modi government has to accept the demands of the farmers and black laws will have to be withdrawn. This is only the beginning," he added.
As the farmers' protest entered its second day, the Delhi Police Commissioner on Friday afternoon said that the agitators would be allowed to enter the national capital. They will have permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.
Over the last day and a half, hundreds of farmers have attempted to reach the national capital, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. Despite being denied permission to protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27, the farmers had begun marching towards the capital.
The situation took a grim turn as the police sealed borders, set up barricades and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse people.
(With inputs from ANI)