 ‘No Government Jobs For Accused In Rape & Crimes Against Women,’ Says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

Raipur, August 15: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hoisted the tricolour at a function organised at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur. The Chief Minister also extended his congratulations and best wishes to the people of the State. Baghel also made several announcements in his address. He stated that the security of women safety was top priority and announced that the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be barred from government jobs in the state.

Free online coaching for class 11 & 12 students

He announced free online coaching for students in Class 11 and 12 in government schools located in remote areas of Chhattisgarh from renowned institutes of the country for the preparation of medical and engineering competitive exams.

Artificial intelligence & machine learning

He also announced the inclusion of information on artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things in the school curriculum. Free bus pickup and drop facilities to government college students in the state was also among the 15 announcements made by the Chhattisgarh chief minister.

Tiranga Yatra

Meanwhile, schoolchildren participated with patriotic fervour in a 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Mohla Manpur area of the State on Tuesday.

Students of a local school celebrated the nation's 77th Independence Day in left-wing extremism hit Madanwada in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki. The students, together with teachers and ITBP soldiers paraded down the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki.

