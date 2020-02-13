No female representation in Arvind Kejriwal's new cabinet?

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls, bagging 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi assembly while the BJP won the remaining eight.

However, Arvind Kejriwal's new cabinet will again not have any female representation. The Chief Minister is likely to retain all six incumbent ministers, top sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday.

Speculation was rife over the inclusion of Oxford-educated Atishi in the new cabinet, along with Raghav Chadha, a prominent young face of the party.

Atishi, who lost the Lok Sabha polls to BJP's Gautam Gambhir, won the Kalkaji seat in Delhi Assembly polls. Raghav Chadha won from the Rajinder Nagar seat.

However, sources told PTI that the AAP chief is unlikely to tinker with the existing combination and is set to retain all the incumbent ministers.