No dignity for the dead: Puducherry health workers throw body of COVID-19 patient into grave; probe ordered

The novel coronavirus outbreak appears to have brought out the best and worst of humanity. With no cure for the often deadly virus available so far, those who test positive often find themselves cut off from any physical contact with their family and friends.

But there now appears to be no dignity even for the dead. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, purportedly of government workers in Puducherry unceremoniously tossing a lifeless body into what appears to be a pit or open grave.

The video shows four individuals wearing PPEs carrying a stretcher with a shroud covered form on it. They seem to have descended from an ambulance. The four individuals proceed to carry the person to the edge of the gave before simply tilting the stretcher and letting him tumble out an fall into the pit. They don't wait around, simply turning back to return the way they'd come with an empty stretcher.

The video was shared on Twitter by NDTV's J Sam Daniel Stalin.