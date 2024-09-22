'No Dialogue With Pakistan Till Terrorism Is Eliminated,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah In An Election Rally In Nowshera

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressing At An Election Rally In Nowshera | ANI

Rajouri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the central government will not hold any conversation with Pakistan until terrorism is eliminated.

Addressing an election rally in Nowshera in the run-up to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Shah stressed against revoking Article 370 in the valley as demanded by the opposition, including the National Conference and Congress.

Statements Of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

"Farooq Abdullah says that they will bring back Article 370. Farooq Sahab, nobody can bring back Article 370. Now, bunkers are not needed because no one can dare to fire bullets. 'Agar wahan see goli aayi to goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega'. They want to bring back Shiekh Abdullah's flag. Only our tricolour will wave in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism continued in Jammu and Kashmir for 30 years, curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir for 3000 days in 30 years, 40,000 people were killed. Farooq Sahab, where were you during those days? Let me tell you, when Kashmir was burning, Farooq Sahib was comfortably holidaying in London," Shah said.

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K: Addressing a public meeting in Nowshera, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... Farooq Abdullah says that they will bring back Article 370. Farooq Sahab, nobody can bring back Article 370... Now, bunkers are not needed because no one can dare to fire… pic.twitter.com/cciMG6psOb — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2024

"They want us to have a dialogue with Pakistan. Let me be clear, we will not hold conversations or dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is eliminated. They want to free the terrorists from jails. Modiji came, and we wiped out the terrorists one by one. No terrorist or stone pelter will be freed from jail. BJP assures you, no terrorist will walk free in Jammu and Kashmir!," he added.

Union Home Minister Highlights The Reservation Issue Raised By The Opposition

Shah highlighted the reservation issue raised by the opposition and alleged that the Congress, NC, and PDP "deprived" reservation to those living in the hilly regions, adding that PM Modi ensured reservation despite.

"Congress, NC, has said that we will reconsider the reservation given to those in hilly regions, tribals, Dalits, or OBC communities. Rahul Gandhi goes to America and says that now that they have developed, they do not need reservations. Rahul Baba, we will not let you remove the reservation. The Congress, NC, and PDP had snatched the right to reservation of those living in the hilly regions for 70 years. It was their decision not to give reservations to the hill people. Modiji said, Congress, NC, and PDP can do whatever they want to do. We will give reservations to the hill people," he said.

"When reservation was given to the hill people, Farooq Sahib started provoking the Gurjar brothers here that your reservation will be taken away. I had promised in Rajouri that the reservation for Gujjar Bakarwal will not be reduced even by one per cent and they will get a reservation, and we kept that promise. Congress, NC, and PDP deprived you of your reservation rights for years," Shah added.

About Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024

First phase of voting was completed in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 with a voter turnout of 61.13 percent registered across 24 constituencies in seven districts, as per the Election Commission. The second and third phase will be held on September 25 and October 5 respectively. Vote counting will be conducted on October 8 along with the counting of votes in Haryana.