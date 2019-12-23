No detention centres? Surely you are joking Mr Prime Minister

During the rally in Ramlila Maidan yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the congress and ‘urban Naxals’ for spreading rumours about the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India.

PM Modi accused Congress, the opposition and ‘urban Naxals’ for spreading hate among Indian Muslims and the youth who have taken to the street protesting the NRC and CAA. "Congress and its friends, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres... Respect your education, read what the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC are. You are educated," Modi lashed out at his party's mega rally.

He also misled the crowd and the nation listening by denying the fact that several detention centres being built in India where the illegal citizens will be sent soon. Modi said, “Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent to it.”

However, busting his bubble of leading a party that cares for all, here is a list of proposed detentions centres in the nation.

Guwahati, Assam

India’s first detention camp is being set up about 150 kilometres west of Guwahati in Goalpara district’s Matia in Assam. The camp is said to be the size of seven football field and will be capable of holding almost 3000 detainees declared as foreigners by the government.

The detention centre in Matia is being built as per the Centre’s guidelines issued earlier this year in January. The centre is almost ready and is getting its final touches, the construction will cost the government a total of Rs 45 crores.

Nerul, Navi Mumbai

In September 2019, the central government had written to the Navi Mumbai planning authority to about the proposed detention centre. The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government had earlier identified a three-acre plot in Nerul to build the state’s first detention centre. According to a report by Scroll, Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary, home department, said that the process to find land for detention camps had started in July after the centre had issued a notice to all states.

Sondekoppa village, Bengaluru

Almost 30 kilometres from Bengaluru, in a village called Sondekoppa, the Karnataka government is readying the state’s first detention centre. The facility is constructed in the shape of the alphabet ‘L’ and has seven rooms with a kitchen and bathrooms. The facility has almost 15 beds, reported The Indian Express.

The construction work was fast-forwarded recently after a case against 15 illegal immigrants had turned up ina Karnataka court after which the judge asked the state government to speed up the work. The centre is expected to be house people from January 1 2020.

Kolkata and Bongaon, West Bengal

The West Bengal Correctional Services Minister Ujjal Biswas informed PTI in November 2019 about the state government’s finalised land in Kolkata’s New Town area for the proposed detention centre, reported the Quint.

The West Bengal state government was then also looking for another location for a second camp in the state, the second camp is likely to be built in the city of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

With inputs from Agencies.