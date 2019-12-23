'Narendra Modi, you are no lesser than god': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Speaking at the BJP's "CAA thanksgiving" programme, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Abhinandan karo Narendra Modi ka, Vandan karo Amit Shahji ka,” adding that he wondered why some people were opposing CAA, which grants citizenship.

On Sunday, Singh also said Kamal Nath, as CM, was holding a Constitutional post and the Act had been duly passed by Parliament and signed into law by the president. "Kamal Nath is saying he himself will take out a march against the CAA. He should not forget he is holding the Constitutional post of chief minister. He is talking of opposing CAA, which has become law through a Constitutional process after approval of Parliament," Chouhan, former CM of the state, said.

"If Kamal Nath wants to oppose CAA, he should first leave the CM's post," he said, going on to question whether the chief minister wanted to vitiate the state's atmosphere by leading a protest march against CAA. Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence during protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens on Friday, with curfew being clamped in police station areas in Jabalpur.