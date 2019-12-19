Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kamal Nath face off over scholarship scheme

BHOPAL: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his present counterpart Kamal Nath came face to face in the House on Wednesday over the issue of scholarship scheme.

Chouhan said efforts were being made to scrap the scheme and only 11, 248 got its benefits this year as compared to 58, 201 students last year,.

Chouhan, said the incumbent government is making unnecessary hue and cry over shortage of cash as he, too, ran the government for 13 years.

He claimed that his government has fulfilled all its promises. He claimed many students have provided feedback on benefits of scheme.

Replying to Chouhan’s statement, technical education minister Bala Bachchan said government would give scheme benefits to students.

Previous govt made announcements without making any provision in budget: CM

Nevertheless, Nath said despite poor financial condition of the state, there was no plan to stop the scheme.

Previous government made several announcements without making any provision in the budget for them, but the present government, though cash-strapped, is paying for it, alleged Nath.

BJP walks out over loan waiver: BJP legislator Vishwah Sarang blamed the government for deceiving farmers in the name of loan waiver in the House on Wednesday. Following this leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava called the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh a big lie and walked out of the House.

Loan waivers up to Rs 2 L to begin from April 1’ 20: Cooperatives minister Govind Singh said the loans up to Rs 50,000 were waived and the process to waive loans up to Rs 1 lakh began. The process for waiving loans up to Rs 2 lakh will begin from April 1 next year.

25 industries in 10 months, 13k given jobs: In reply to a question of leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, finance minister Tarun Bhanot said 25 industries had been set up in ten months, and 13, 470 people were given jobs. About Davos visit of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Bhanot said it was organised for branding MP, but the investments the state got after the visit cannot be given. On Magnificent MP, Bhanot said an MoU has not been inked in the summit, and about the expenses, he said the details are yet to come.

Bhargava said government that made tall claims during the summit, is shying away from revealing the truth about it, saying no MoU was signed.

Finance dy secy be removed by Dec 31: The services of Ajay Choube who has been working as deputy secretary of finance department on contract for five years should be ended by December 31, said Speaker NP Prajapati. Before that, Bhanot, in reply to a question of MLA Vikram Singh Natiraja, said services of Choube would not be extended after this year, but Speaker ordered ending of his services from this month.