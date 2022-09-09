No confusion in my mind about party leadership, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi | ANI

On the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari, Congress ex-president Rahul Gandhi said there was no confusion in his mind about the question of party leadership and denied there was any contradiction between leading the yatra without taking responsibility for steering the grand old party.

When a journalist asked him about the possibility of contesting for the post of party president, he said the election would take place and the question would be answered. "You said I have not decided. I have very clearly decided in my mind about what I am going to do. There is no confusion in my mind at all," he insisted.

When asked if it was not a contradiction for him to lead the yatra but not take up the responsibility of party leadership, he replied in the negative. "There is no contradiction. I am not leading the yatra. The yatra has the Congress party’s political element to it because it is a Congress party yatra. I agreed to join the yatra, partially because I believed in the ideas of the Congress and it is important that those ideals are spread in the country and partially because it would be a very good experience for me personally, "he said.

He believed the yatra was a different way of thinking about and looking at things. Hopefully there will be some understanding about myself and this beautiful country from this yatra. I think four months later, I will be a little wiser, "he quipped.