'No BIG AGENDA From Our Side': JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy On Today's Meeting At PM Modi's Residence

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

As the BJP seeks to gather support from its NDA allies to claim stake at forming the government, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and newly elected MP from Mandya, Karnataka – HD Kumaraswamy – said that he was attending a meeting with the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday "without any big agenda". The saffron party-led NDA has planned to hold the meeting the evening to strategise about forming the government.

"Union Home Minister and BJP President invited me for today's meeting in the PM's residence. I am attending the meeting without any big agenda from our side. We wanted to form the government without any hurdles under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

INDIA alliance will not be helpful for the country's development. They are just a bunch of friends who came together to form an alliance... Chandrababu Naidu is a mature politician, he will not do any such thing... When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, Nitish Kumar worked with the BJP and had a long relationship. Nitish Kumar will not take any negative step," he said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

The BJP bagged 240 seats – falling short of 32 seats needed to form majority. The saffron party now has to rely on its allies, chiefly JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu, to come together and form a government.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting in the evening on Wednesday. The Congress registered a strong rise in number of seats by winning in 99 constituencies. Defying exit polls predictions, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark and has emerged as a strong competitor.