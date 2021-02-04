'No amount of hate, threats will..': Greta Thunberg after Delhi Police books her for tweet on farmers' protest

The action against Thunberg comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that resorting to sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially by celebrities and known public figures, is neither accurate nor responsible.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, Twitterati trolled Delhi Police for the FIR against the teen activist. "Dear @DelhiPolice could you please find Komal Sharma & Deep Sidhu before tracking & arresting Greta Thunberg," a Twitter user wrote. "They’ll get to Greta Thunberg before they can find Komal Sharma," wrote another Twitter user.