'No amount of hate, threats will..': Greta Thunberg after Delhi Police books her for tweet on farmers' protest

Hours after Delhi Police booked Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg for her tweets on farmers' protest, the 18-year-old reiterated her support for the farmers and said that 'no amount of hate, threats or human rights violations will ever change that."
Taking to Twitter, the teen activist said, "I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest"
Earlier during the day, Delhi Police had charged Thunberg with Section 153A (promoting enimity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The action against Thunberg comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that resorting to sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially by celebrities and known public figures, is neither accurate nor responsible.
"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.
Meanwhile, Twitterati trolled Delhi Police for the FIR against the teen activist. "Dear @DelhiPolice could you please find Komal Sharma & Deep Sidhu before tracking & arresting Greta Thunberg," a Twitter user wrote. "They’ll get to Greta Thunberg before they can find Komal Sharma," wrote another Twitter user.
Thunberg, on Wednesday, had tweeted in solidarity with the farmers and their protest in India. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report headlined: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." She also shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".
"Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.
In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support farmers' protest.