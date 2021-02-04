Delhi Police books Greta Thunburg for tweet on farmers' protest

Amid row over Greta Thunberg's tweet on farmers' protest, Delhi Police filed an FIR Swedish climate change activist, reported India Today.
Delhi Police has charged the teen activist with Section 153A (promoting enimity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).
The action against Thunburg comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that resorting to sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially by celebrities and known public figures, is neither accurate nor responsible.
"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.
"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report headlined: "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." She also shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".
"Here's a toolkit if you want to help," tweeted Thunberg, which takes the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest.
In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support farmers' protest.
But while some are willing to give Thunberg the benefit of the doubt, even as others put the topic aside to share the document out of support for the agitators, a large part of social media users are not having it.
For one thing, her once iconic phrase "how dare you" has turned against Greta. No longer a furious rallying cry against politicians unconcerned with climate change, it is now a diatribe against the activist herself for lending support to the protest. Of course there are many piggybacking on the trend to call out Bollywood, the Mumbai Police and more, but that has become par for the course now.