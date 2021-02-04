Delhi Police books Greta Thunburg for tweet on farmers' protest

Amid row over Greta Thunberg's tweet on farmers' protest, Delhi Police filed an FIR Swedish climate change activist, reported India Today.

Delhi Police has charged the teen activist with Section 153A (promoting enimity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The action against Thunburg comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs said that resorting to sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially by celebrities and known public figures, is neither accurate nor responsible.

"The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provide greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming," the MEA said.