'Neither accurate nor responsible': MEA responds to tweets by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg on farmers' protest

It said some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. "Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere," it added.

The statement further said that Indian police forces have handled the protests with utmost restraint. "It may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded."

"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," it said.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Rihanna, Thunberg, and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece are among the several people from the international community who have voiced support for farmers in India.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months against the laws.