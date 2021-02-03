From Rihanna to Greta Thunberg: International celebrities highlight India's ongoing farmers' protest

More than 70 days have passed since thousands of farmers made their way to the national capital protesting against three contentious farm laws. The ongoing protest at Delhi's borders show no signs of stopping, and till date supporters continue to travel towards the national capital.

From thousands of security personnel being deployed along the Delhi border to putting up barbed wire barricades and constructing nail studded roads and cement walls - administrative officials have taken several steps to curb the agitation. But it is the internet shutdown that is currently in force in some of the areas surrounding Delhi that has proved a tipping point for international icons.

"Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest" read a tweet from Rihanna. She attached a CNN article about India cutting off internet access around Delhi as the agitation continued. The simple post had, in a little more than 12 hours, been shared around 200 thousand times.