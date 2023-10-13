'Nitish Kumar's Era Has Come To Decline': Prashant Kishor After Senior JD(U) leader Lalan Paswan Quits Party

Senior JD(U) leader, Lalan Paswan, made a significant exit from the party on Thursday, leveling serious allegations against the state's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. In a letter addressed to JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Paswan officially resigned from his role as the state vice president and relinquished his primary party membership.

During a press conference held in Sitamarhi, Prashant Kishor, the convener of Jan Suraaj, emphasised, "You may recall my earlier prediction in Bengal, where I stated that the BJP would not secure 100 seats. The recent election results validate that claim. In Bihar, not even 5 seats will go in favor of Nitish Kumar's JD(U), and I can give this in writing." Kishor highlighted the diminished presence of JD(U) on the political landscape, attributing the party's waning influence to the absence of strong leadership and a decreasing faith in Nitish Kumar among his own party members.

Prashant Kishor went on to express his pessimism about JD(U)'s future prospects. He remarked that the party's survival appears increasingly precarious with each passing day, squarely attributing this decline to Nitish Kumar himself, rather than other party leaders. Nitish Kumar, as the JD(U) Chief, has personally marred the reputation of the organization, showing a declining reliance on the party and prioritizing his position as Chief Minister. During the formation of the political alternative in the era of Lalu Prasad Yadav, JDU held a dominant position and attracted many promising individuals. However, today, the grassroots supporters and workers of JD(U), who have the potential to be effective leaders, either remain dormant or have become inactive.

Kishor argued that Nitish Kumar bears responsibility for this predicament. The continuous oscillation of Nitish Kumar's loyalties and commitments erodes the trust of the people of Bihar, leading them to desert the party. This skepticism is rooted in the unpredictability of Nitish Kumar's political decisions, and it has been a key factor driving party members and supporters away from JD(U).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)