 Nitish Kumar To Skip Rahul Gandhi Led-Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Bihar On January 30: Sources
Senior JD(U) leader and state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he was unaware of Nitish Kumar's programme to address a public rally with Rahul in Purnea.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not attend former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally in Purnea on January 30 during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' Sources claimed Nitish would not attend Rahul's rally due to his prior engagements. 

On the other hand, senior JD(U) leader and state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said he was unaware of Nitish's programme to address a public rally with Rahul in Purnea. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was the Congress's programme. "When JD(U) had its rally in Patna, no other party leader attended it," he added.

Mallikarjun Kharge invited Nitish Kumar to join Rahul's rally in Purnea

Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told FPJ he invited Nitish on Wednesday on behalf of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to attend Rahul's rally in Purnea. "Nitish happily accepted the invite," Khan said. 

The CM, however, did not give his consent immediately as he had to check his other engagements too and plan accordingly, he added. "The Grand Alliance in Bihar is intact, but the BJP is trying to create confusion through the media," he said.

