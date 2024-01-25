'Main Maayke Chali Jaungi': Watch BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Taking Jibe At Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Amid Speculations Of Parting Ways With RJD

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav during the birth centenary anniversary of Jannayak Karpoori Thakur in Patna on Wednesday, January 25, 2024. | ANI

As the speculations surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possibility of once again breaking ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of Lok Sabha elections gain traction, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Kumar in a filmy style.

While addressing a question from ANI about Kumar's potential political manoeuvres, Singh said, "The moment Nitish Kumar jibed on dynastic politics using Karpoori Thakur's name, Rohini Acharya tweeted in this regard, soon the tweet was deleted 'kyuki Nitish Kumar tight ho gye'. Nitish Kumar tries to scare Lalu Prasad every now and then by hinting to join hands with the BJP. He (Nitish) sings - 'main maayke chali jaungi tum dekhte rahiyo'. But he never tells them that the doors of 'maayka' (BJP) are now closed for him"

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics and Rohini Acharya's tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Yahan (Bihar) 6-5 ka khel chal raha hai, dono hard bargainer hai...The moment Nitish Kumar jibed on dynastic politics using… pic.twitter.com/ACjOpLcX86 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Singh, known for his candid remarks, claimed that Kumar often drops hints about parting ways with the RJD. He also accused the Bihar chief minister of playing a risky game by creating uncertainty within the Mahagathbandhan, and hightlighted his alleged inclination towards the BJP.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Lalu Prasad Yadav has advised the RJD MLAs to stay vigilant given the current political landscape. Munni Devi, a legislative councilor, emerged from the ongoing meeting at Rabri's residence, expressing, "Lalu ji is our Babuji. We, as guardians of the people, regularly consult with him."

Shakti Singh Yadav, the spokesperson of the RJD reportedly said that their presence in the government is solid. He clarified that there haven't been any exclusive meetings; instead, they participate in routine, formal gatherings every day. He dismissed the speculations surrounding the government of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as mere rumors. According to him, the administration is consistently active and fully dedicated to the state's developmental initiatives.