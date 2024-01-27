 Nitish Kumar Should Not Leave INDIA Bloc Since He Is Potential PM Candidate, Says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has asked Nitish to stay with INDIA because he could be Prime Minister if INDIA bloc returns to power.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: With rumours are swirling about the potential return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has asked Nitish to stay with INDIA because he could be Prime Minister if INDIA bloc returns to power.

Yadav said: "What will he find there? If Nitish had remained within the INDIA alliance, he could have even become the Prime Minister. At least one among us is a PM candidate. After all, what will they find there?"

Is Nitish Kumar a potential PM candidate?

Yadav's remarks come amidst growing uncertainty regarding Kumar's political trajectory and potential implications for the opposition alliance.

Yadav, however, criticized Congress for failing to retain Kumar within the India Alliance fold, emphasizing that it was the responsibility of the Congress to address Kumar's concerns promptly.

'Congress Failed To Act Decisively'

"It was incumbent upon the Congress to ensure Nitish's continued participation in the INDIA Alliance. His grievances should have been acknowledged and addressed with the urgency they deserved. Unfortunately, the Congress failed to act decisively in this regard," said Yadav.

Despite the political upheaval, Yadav reiterated that all parties within the India Alliance hold Kumar in high esteem, emphasizing that there is no party within the coalition that does not respect him.

“Kumar's pivotal role as a coordinator within the India Alliance has been widely acknowledged, with his efforts crucial in facilitating dialogue and cooperation among various regional parties,” Yadav said.

