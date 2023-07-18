Opposition Meeting Day 2: Posters Put Up Against Nitish Kumar In Bengaluru Reading 'Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate' (WATCH)

Posters targetting Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru | ANI

The meeting of the opposition parties in Bengaluru, which enters day 2, saw politics heating up as posters were put up against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the second day of the meeting. The posters targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor Manor Bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal. The posters read "Unstable Prime Ministerial Candidate - Nitish Kumar" and one of the posters also made a reference to the Sultanganj bridge that had collapsed in Bihar in June this year.

Check the posters against Nitish Kumar in Bengaluru.

Police takes down posters

Police personnel removed the banners from Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle. Posters and banners targetting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at several locations, including this spot.

Opposition leaders arrive for the meeting in Bengaluru and dinner held

The opposition had a grand show of strength on Monday in Bengaluru. Over 40 prominent leaders were present at the dinner party on the first day of opposition meeting.

BJP keeps up tirade against Opposition unity

The BJP has kept up its tirade against the opposition parties' attempts at unity. On Monday (July 17), West Bengal BJP MLA and general secretary Agnimitra Paul came down heavily on the CPM and the Congress party for sharing the stage with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at the much anticipated second opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru.

Agnimitra Paul alleged that parties like Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress do not have any ideology. She said that while they are opposing one another in West Bengal or in Kerala, they are having dinner together in Bengaluru.

"Parties like CPM and Congress do not have any ideology. In West Bengal, they are screaming against TMC, saying that Mamata Banerjee has murdered Congress and CPM cadres and over there in Bengaluru, they are sitting together and having dinner together, they are talking about 'Gathbandhan'. Aren't they ashamed?" Agnimitra Paul asked, reported news agency ANI.

NDA's counter meeting on July 18

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday announced that 38 political parties have confirmed their participation in the upcoming meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This development came as both the ruling alliance and opposition parties gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda stated during a press conference that invitations have been extended to existing and new BJP allies, as the party has been actively working to form fresh alliances and regain the support of those who had previously left the ruling coalition.

