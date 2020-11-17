Nitish Kumar allocates Bihar portfolios: Here's the full list of cabinet ministers

A day after taking oath for a new term along with his ministerial colleagues, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios.

Here is a full list of Bihar cabinet ministers and their portfolios:

1. CM Nitish Kumar - Home, General Administration, Vigilance

2. DCM Tarkishore Prasad - Finance, Commercial Tax, Environment, Forest and Disaster Management, Urban Development and Information Technology.

3. DCM Renu Devi - Panchayati Raj, Backward Classes Development, ECB and Industry.

4. Ashok Chaudhary - Building Construction, Social Welfare, Minority Affairs.

5. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary- Rural Development, Rural Engineering, Water Resources, Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs.

6. Sheela Kumari - Transport

7. Santosh Kumar Sharan - SC/ST affairs and Minor Irrigation.

8. Mukesh Sahani - Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

9. Bijendra Prasad Yadav - Electricity, Food

10. Mangal Pandey - Health, Road Construction, Art and Culture.

11. Amrendra Pratap Singh- Agriculture, Co-operatives

12. Ram Preet Paswan- Public Health Engineering

13. Ram Surat Kumar - Revenue and Law

14. Jivesh Kumar - Tourism, Mines and Labour

15. Mewa Lal Chaudhary – Education

Meanwhile, the session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held from November 23 to 27, 2020.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.

The NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

(With input from agencies and Law Kumar Mishra)