Nitish govt to keep BJP poll promise on free COVID-19 vaccination, Bihar cabinet gives nod

Keeping the promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto, the Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to people of the state when it is available.
The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios last month.
Free COVID-19 vaccine in the state was promised by the Nitish's NDA partner BJP in its manifesto for the recent assembly elections which was released by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Free corona vaccine is also one of the many components of the seventh resolve "sabke liye atirikt swasthy suvidha" (better health amenities for all) in Nitish's pet scheme of "Saat Nishchay Part-2", the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister.
The cabinet also gave its go ahead for implementation of "Saat Nishchay Part-2" on Tuesday.
Saat Nishchay Part-2: Key points
Other points covered under the seven resolves 2 include upgradation of educational institutions and economic empowerment of the youth through a slew of measures including the establishment of a separate department for skill development and setting up of "mega skill centres" and "tool rooms" across all 38 districts.
According to a statement issued by the government after the cabinet meeting, these measures are expected to create "20 lakh new jobs in government and private sectors".
Social and economic empowerment of women, rural development with focus on better waste management, increased use of solar energy and upgraded fisheries and animal husbandry besides urban rejuvenation are also covered under the seven resolves.
Urban rejuvenation has also been given due importance with establishment of "storm water drainage" proposed in all cities in towns so as to prevent massive water logging crises like the one experienced by the state capital a year ago.
The state government will also introduce a special scheme for promotion of entrepreneurship among women. For this, the government would provide an interest-free loan up to 50 per cent of their project or a maximum of Rs 5 lakh in addition to the subsidy of 50 per cent or Rs 5 lakh of the project cost.
In order to encourage higher education, unmarried women will get Rs 25,000 after passing Class 12 and on passing graduation, they will receive Rs 50,000 financial assistance, the state government said.
Moreover, the government will run programs such as Student Credit Card Scheme for Higher Education in Bihar, Self Help Allowance Scheme to help the youth find employment and skill training for youth.
"A high-level centre for excellence will be established to enhance the quality of training in all ITI and polytechnic institutes of the state. Students studying in institutions will be given training in solar, drone technology, optical fiber, and networking among other skills, as per the demand of the current industry," the state government said.
For the youth who are not studying in ITI and Polytechnic and want to get new skills training, the Bihar government will open at least one mega skill centre in each district, where the students will be trained in areas like beauty and wellness.
(With agencies)
