Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Congress, terms Rahul Rahul as 'doomsday man of India'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on Saturday short in her reply to the general debate on the Budget in the Lok Sabha and instead attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was not present in the House as he was away in Rajasthan, for building fake narratives, calling him a "doomsday man of India" joining the "break India" fringe elements and who is in a habit of constantly abusing the constitutional authorities of the nation, including the elected Constitutional authority.

Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan retaliated with a privilege motion against her for abusing an elected member of the House, challenging her on what basis she had accused Rahul of being a "destructive force in the country" and charging him for "an attack on the pride and privilege of Parliament."

"We cannot entertain a tendency of branding dissent voices and criticism as fringe or destructive or anti-national," Prathapan said in his privilege motion. The first part of the budget session was shut on Saturday and so the privilege motion goes to the Speaker to decide on it in the second part that starts on March 8.