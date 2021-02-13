RLD VP Jayant Chowdhary backs Rahul Gandhi's 'hum do hamare do' remark

Lucknow: Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his ‘hum do hamare do’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice-President Jayant Chowdhary came out with a different version claiming that Ambani and Adani are his two arms.
Addressing RLD's another Kisan Mahapanchayat series in Agra, Jayant commented that Ambani and Adani are the PM's ‘hum do hamare do’. “Any tender, be it for the Airport or any big project, it goes to only these two. Ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, the business and wealth of Ambani and Adani have gone up manifold. They are the ones pocketing all projects and reaping benefits of government policies,” he charged.
Comparing BJP with 303 rifles, he said that they had won 303 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Today all BJP MPs have become outdated like 303 (three not three) rifles. They are all frustrated due to the anti-farmer policies of their own government. Today they stand nowhere. They don’t have any face to go to farmers who voted them to power,” he claimed.
He said that Modi was a good administrator till he was Gujarat Chief Minister but after becoming PM he has done nothing to improve conditions of the farmers in the country.
Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also, the RLD leader claimed that Yogi had formed a separate Commission for farmers to double their income. “He himself is the Chairman of the Commission but did not hold a meeting till date in the last four years,” he alleged.
During the panchayat, he recalled his father Ajit Singh’s tenure as the minister in the Union Cabinet. “The government had proposed to bring farmers under taxation but he (Ajit Singh) was the one who had opposed it forcing the government to withdraw the move,” he claimed.
Buoyed by the presence of sizable participation of farmers, Jayant urged his supporters to be united to force the government repeal Farm Laws. “The government has seen that we will not budge even after three months of agitation but we have to visit each and every village to unite farmers only then this government will withdraw the three Farm Laws,” he urged.