RLD VP Jayant Chowdhary backs Rahul Gandhi's 'hum do hamare do' remark

Lucknow: Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his ‘hum do hamare do’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice-President Jayant Chowdhary came out with a different version claiming that Ambani and Adani are his two arms.

Addressing RLD's another Kisan Mahapanchayat series in Agra, Jayant commented that Ambani and Adani are the PM's ‘hum do hamare do’. “Any tender, be it for the Airport or any big project, it goes to only these two. Ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, the business and wealth of Ambani and Adani have gone up manifold. They are the ones pocketing all projects and reaping benefits of government policies,” he charged.

Comparing BJP with 303 rifles, he said that they had won 303 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “Today all BJP MPs have become outdated like 303 (three not three) rifles. They are all frustrated due to the anti-farmer policies of their own government. Today they stand nowhere. They don’t have any face to go to farmers who voted them to power,” he claimed.