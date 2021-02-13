Rajasthan: At tractor rally, Rahul Gandhi says 'PM Modi wants to hand over agriculture sector to two friends '

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, dressed in a traditional safa, drove a tractor and addressed farmer rallies as he continued his farmer outreach in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Gandhi also gave a glimpse of the soft Hindutva that the Congress party is adopting to counter the BJP.

Gandhi started his day with a visit to the Tejaji temple, dedicated to the folk deity, in Sursura village of Ajmer district. Here he sported a red and green pagdi (traditional headgear) and a saffron angvastra (scarf), giving a message to his detractors who accuse the Congress of appeasement.