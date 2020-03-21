Nirbhaya rape case: One of the four convicts in case knocked at the gates of SC in the dead of the night

"It's not right to reveal their identity, but they were not in the right state of mind and wanted to talk to jail workers but could not say a single word. They even refused to have tea when it was offered," a Tihar jail source said.

According to another source, "At around 5 a.m. the DCP of West District met the convicts and completed the documentation formalities." They were then taken out from their cells and their faces covered with cloth.

An officer, requesting anonymity, told IANS: "They were not reacting

to anything before their faces were covered but soon after they realised that they have reached the gallows, one of them broke down and started crying and screaming. He almost fell down on the floor."

Each of the convicts was accompanied by six wardens who led them to the hanging platform. When their feet were being tied, one of them started resisting but the security personnel restrained him.

Now, it was the time to deliver justice to Nirbhaya. All the convicts were supposed to be hanged at the same time but Pawan was the only hangman present to pull the lever, hence, the jail staff helped in pulling the other handles. Finally, at 5.30 a.m. when Jail Superintendent S. Sunil signalled that it was time to hang the convicts, Pawan and the other persons pulled the handles. After 30 minutes, the doctor who was present there, declared the convicts dead and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.