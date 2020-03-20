Nirbhaya’s rapists hanged: Now, there’s hope that common man can get justice, say Bhopalites

BHOPAL: Women in the city are happy that Nirbhaya case convicts have been hanged. Better let than never, they said. They said justice was delayed but not denied. Free Press talked to a section of residents to know their reactions. Excerpts:

Justice delivered, finally

We are happy that finally justice was given to victim and her family. But it took a long time. I have met Nirbhaya’s mother and salute her. I don’t think rapes will stop but mentality of 70% people has changed towards women. They have been sensitised. The decision of fast track courts should be considered final so that people don’t have to approach high court of apex court.

- Samar Khan, director, Nirbhaya NGO, Bhopal

After 7-year legal battle, Nirbhaya convicts were finally hanged. Violence against women at public spaces have become so normal that we ignore it as incidents of street harassment. It is only when something extreme like this happens that we realise its severity. It is time that authorities act responsibly. The legal mechanism for gender based violence should be fast-tracked.

- Srishti Pragat, Founder Sky Social

I am glad but also sad for parents of Nirbhaya who faced difficulties to get justice. So, we can say better late than never. They suffered mentally and economically as they spent most of their savings in this case. And this is not easy for a common man. So, it is victory of common man. Amendments should be made in the Constitution for quick justice.

- Shibani Ghosh, director, Parvarish- the museum school

Justice was delayed but not denied. Nowadays, everyone is discussing or talking about of Covid -19. And in this situation, the news of hanging of Nirbhaya’s rapists gives hope that we can get justice. It requires lot of patience and money, which everyone can’t afford. So, I think, there is need to improve our judicial system.

- Shalini Malviya, artist