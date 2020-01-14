Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative petitions filed by two convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32). The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.
