Nine held as NCB busts international drug syndicate, drugs worth Rs 1300 crores seized

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday busted an international and pan-India drug cartel and arrested nine persons, including five Indians.

NCB has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe links of the network.

The Bureau seized around 20 kg cocaine having an international value of Rs 100 crores.

A Home Ministry release said 55 kg cocaine and 200 kg methamphetamine have been seized in Australia.

"The total international worth of the seized drugs from the drug cartel is about Rs 1300 crores", it said, adding that NCB effected "largest catch of cocaine".

Out of the eight people arrested, five are Indians, one American national, two Nigerian nationals and one Indonesian national. The network is spread across Delhi and neighbouring areas, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, the NCB said. It also has links in Australia, Canada, the USA, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Nigeria.The syndicate used India as both destination and transit for cocaine consignment.

The release said that consignments of psychotropic drugs in India were found to be sourced from Canada, Australia and USA. The shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine were sent from India to Australia.

It said the seizures made by NCB reflect national and international ramifications which need deeper probes to understand the various linkages of these cartels.

"Looking into the gravity of the offences, NCB has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further probe links of this network and for launching effective prosecution," it said.