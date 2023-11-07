NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against PFI Member in Kerala Case | File pic

Thiruvananthapuram: Continuing with its investigations in the Kerala Popular Front of India (PFI) case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a Supplementary Chargesheet against one Saheer K.V, an accused in the case registered against PFI in Kerala.

On May 16, 2023, Saheer K.V, a resident of Pattambi, Palakkad, and the Pattambi Area Secretary of the PFI, was apprehended by the Absconder Tracking Team of the NIA. Saheer K.V had been on the run since the heinous crime involving the targeted killing of Sreenivasan on April 16, 2022. He was an integral part of the PFI Assault Team responsible for carrying out the terror act. Saheer K.V now faces multiple charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On March 17, 2023, the NIA filed a comprehensive Chargesheet against 59 accused individuals involved in this case. The case was registered in September 2022 by the NIA to probe the criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders & cadres to create a communal divide between people of different communities through radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youth, training them in handling of weapons and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

Efforts are actively underway to trace and apprehend the remaining 10 absconding accused.

