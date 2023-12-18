NIA Dismantles ISIS Ballari Terror Module With Arrest Of Eight Operative, Including Mastermind Minaz

(Representative Image: PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed to have successfully dismantled the ISIS Ballari terror module, apprehending eight operatives, including the mastermind Minaz @ Md. Sulaiman, in a meticulously coordinated operation spanning Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

NIA targeted 19 locations during the operation, covering areas in Karnataka (Bellari and Bengaluru), Mumbai (Vikroli and Dharavi), Amravati and Pune in Maharashtra, Jharkhand (Jamshedpur and Bokaro), and Delhi. The arrested operatives operating under the leadership of Minaz, were actively involved in promoting ISIS terror activities, with specific intentions of orchestrating IED blasts.

NIA seizes explosive raw materials

During the raid NIA also led to the seizure of explosive raw materials, such as Sulphur, Potassium Nitrate, Charcoal, Gunpowder, Sugar and Ethanol, sharp edged weapons, unaccounted cash and incriminating documents, along with smartphones and other digital devices.

According to initial investigations, the accused had planned to use the explosive raw materials for fabrication of IEDs, which were to be used for carrying out terror acts in coming days.

Minaj, his associate Syed Samee held from Ballari

During the raid NIA apprehended the mastermind Minaj @ Md. Sulaiman and his associate Syed Sameer from Ballari, NIA arrested Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai,and Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah @ Sami, Md Muzammil from Bengaluru, Shayan Rahman @Hussain from Delhi and Md. Shahbaz @ Zulfikar @ Guddu from jamshedpur.According to NIA officials All the accused, in pursuance of the path of violent Jihad, Khilafat, ISIS, were continuously in touch with one another via encrypted apps and was planning to carry out terror attack in coming days.

According to NIA investigation They were specifically aiming at College students for the purposes of recruitment, and were also circulating documents relating to recruitment of Mujahideen for the purpose of Jihad.few students were detained from pune and amravati and their interrogation is still going on.

According to an NIA source National Investigative Agency (NIA) detained a 19-year-old youth from Gultekdi area of Pune. The NIA team seized mobile phones and electronic devices during the operation.He is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a Telegram group associated with ISIS Ballari terror module.Sources suggest that the group has over 2000 members. According to the source the youth was actively downloading information from the group, leading to one of his associations with ISIS. a student of a private college in Camp, Pune.

WhatsApp groups

NIA also conducted raids in Achalpur, Amravati Rural. The NIA team has detained a student in Achalpur and is currently questioning him. The detained youth is a student of a local college in Achalpur and is being interrogated for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities. According to sources, he was in contact with jihadist organizations through social media, especially WhatsApp groups. Concerned about his potential involvement in terrorist activities, an NIA team, accompanied by local ATS and district police, reached Achalpur at 4 AM today and his interrogation still continues.

The searches were carried out through close coordination and the operational assistance of Karnataka Police, Maharashtra Police, Jharkhand Police and the Delhi Police.

NIA had registered a case against the ISIS inspired Bellari module on 14th December, 2023. It has, since then, been working closely with the State Police and central agencies to track and apprehend members of this module.