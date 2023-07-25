NIA Arrests 3, Including 1 Myanmar National In 2022 Mizoram Explosives Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) late Monday arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, after extensive searches in connection with the Mizoram explosives, arms and ammunition seizure case. | File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) late Monday arrested three persons, including a Myanmar national, after extensive searches in connection with the Mizoram explosives, arms and ammunition seizure case. The arrested accused have been identified as J. Rohlupuia (55), Henry Siangnuna (48) and C Laldinsaga (43). They will be produced before the Special NIA Court, Aizawl, where the agency will seek their remand in the case (RC-34/2022/NIA/DLI) on Tuesday.

The trio were taken into custody by the NIA after raids at four locations in Mizoram, including two in Champhai district and one each in Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts. The raids were conducted at the homes of the suspects, linked with pilferage and transportation of explosives and arms from Mizoram to Myanmar. Several incriminating materials were seized during the raids.

Case pertains to seizure of 2 explosives filled pick-up trucks in Mizoram in 2022 by Assam Rifles

The case pertains to the seizure of two Pick-up trucks, laden with explosives & firearms, from Kulikawn PS, Aizawl, Mizoram by the Assam Rifles Naka team of 2nd Bn AR on 1st May 2022. The consignment consisted of 223 boxes of 200 sticks each, gunpowder, weapons etc.Investigations have revealed that Henry Siangnuna, a Myanmar national, in connivance with Rohlupuia had illegally purchased arms, by using Arms Dealer license of Rohlupuia, which were further being transported across the border to Myanmar.

During the search at his house, one smartphone with two SIM cards, one Airgun, two Compressed Air Cylinders, one Myanmar Entry/Exit document and an Aadhar Card were seized.During the search at J Rohlupuia’s premises, one smartphone along with SIM cards and the original Arms License used for procuring Arms was seized.Investigations further revealed that Laldinsaga’s Explosive licence was used for procuring explosives, from an Explosives Suppliers firm at Guwahati, for onward supply to Myanmar.

The entire consignment consisting of explosives and arms was caught at Kulikawn, Aizawl leading to investigations in the instant case.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case to unravel further links of the accused in the arms and explosives smuggling racket.

