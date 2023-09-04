NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Pregnant Woman's Alleged Assault & Naked Parade In Rajasthan Village | file pic

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a pregnant woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded naked in a village by her family members in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on August 31, 2023. Reportedly, a video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Commission asks for detailed report

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues regarding the violation of the human rights of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Rajasthan, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

The report should also include information about the action taken against the perpetrators and the status of the investigation being conducted after the registration of an FIR in the matter. The Commission has also asked for the health status of the victim woman and any compensation provided to her by the administration.

According to the media report, published on September 2, 2023, the woman had gone with a man to a nearby village, from where her family members brought her back and subjected her to inhuman treatment. The victim woman reportedly kept begging for help, but people chose to make videos of her instead of coming forward to assist her.