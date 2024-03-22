 NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt Over 5 Fatalities From Spurious Liquor Reported In Sangrur District
NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Govt Over 5 Fatalities From Spurious Liquor Reported In Sangrur District

According to the media report, the victims had consumed the spurious alcohol on 18th March, 2024.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that five persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Gujran village in Sangrur District, Punjab in the intervening night of 19th-20th March, 2024. Reportedly, another five persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

NHRC Deems Spurious Liquor Tragedy

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. Apparently, the incident shows the negligence of the local administration and the State government in prohibiting the sale and consumption of spurious liquor.

Accordingly, it has issued the notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Punjab calling for a detailed report in the matter at the earliest but not later than four weeks.

NHRC Report On Status of FIR, Medical Treatment, Compensation & Action Against Delinquent Officers

The report should include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation if any, granted to the aggrieved families. The Commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the incident.

According to the media report, the victims had consumed the spurious alcohol on 18th March, 2024. They were rushed to the hospital when their condition deteriorated.

