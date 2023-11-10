Haryana Hooch Tragedy Toll Swells To 12; 7 Accused Nabbed

Representative Image

Chandigarh: Even as the toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in a village of Haryana’s Yamunanagar district swelled to 12 on Friday, the police claimed to have nabbed seven accused and raided an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in nearby Ambala district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when several people of the Mandebari and nearby villages, started vomiting and falling unconscious within hours of consuming some "illegally manufactured liquor" . Five of them were reported to have died and cremated without any post-mortem on the first day itself, while some other persons were admitted in nearby private hospitals.

According to media reports, while nine people had died till Thursday, three persons died on Friday. The deceased were been identified as Surender Pal, 52, Vishal, 27, Sonu, 32 and Suresh, 45, residents of village Mandebari, Jagir Singh, 65, Mehar Chand, 70, Shravan, 56, residents of Panjeto Ka Majra, Anil, 35, Jagmal, 45, Pardeep, 33, residents of village Saran and Praveen, 27, resident of Foonsgarh and one Rishi Pal, 45, of village Manglor.

Illegally manufacturing country liquor and bootlegging

Meanwhile, the police said that they had arrested seven persons on the charges of illegally manufacturing country liquor and bootlegging; they were identified as Gaurav (son of Raj Kumar), resident of village Radaur, Pardeep, resident of Koolpur, Kapil, village Thambar, Rocky, village Peer Majra, Gaurav (son of Jitender), village Thamber, Ramesh, village Mandebari and Mange Ram, resident of village Marupur.

The police also held that they had unearthed an illegal liquor manufacturing unit located in village Dhanaura in Ambala district and recovered over boxes of liquor bottles.

Hooda slams ruling BJP-JJP govt

Meanwhile, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda lashed out at the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government alleging that it was the failure of the ruling government to have a check on such crimes that the spurious liquor tragedy had claimed several lives.

Hooda, who is the leader of Opposition (LoP), also said in a statement that it was shocking that the state government had not learnt any lessons from such tragedies that happened in the past.

He alleged that more than 30 people had died due to spurious liquor in Panipat and Sonepat three years ago while four persons died due to such liquor consumption in 2022.

