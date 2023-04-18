 Bihar: Death toll in Motihari hooch tragedy rises to 31; 183 arrests made so far
On Monday, Nitish Kumar said his government would provide Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, provided they give an undertaking in favour of a liquor ban in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Patna: The death in Motihari hooch tragedy has risen to 31. A total of 183 arrests have been made so far, including 26 liquor smugglers.

16 police officers suspended

Further, according to the police, Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra suspended 5 station house officers (SHOs), 2 Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF) personnel and 9 police watchmen (chowkidars) in the wake of the suspected hooch deaths.

Meanwhile, former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi welcomed the state government's decision to announce relief for the affected families of the victims.

Ex-gratia announced

"We welcome Nitish Kumar's decision to allot Rs 4 lakh each as compensation to the next-of-kin of the dead," Modi said. 

However, while welcoming the announcement of relief for the bereaved kin, the senior BJP leader blamed the suspected hooch deaths on the Nitish government.

"CM Nitish Kumar and his government are responsible for the incident as in 1 year, 16 such incidents have taken place in the state resulting in the loss of 300 lives," he said. 

1729.53 litres of country liquor and 49.855 litres of English liquor were seized as well during raids.

"This is a sad incident. We'll provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund. But they should also give us an undertaking in writing that they are in favour of the liquor ban currently in force in the state and that they are against liquor addiction," the Bihar CM said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish government in April 2016.

(with agency inputs)

