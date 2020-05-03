News briefs

Lokpal member Justice Tripathi dies of Covid

In a first high-profile death due to virus in the country, Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi (retd) passed away at the AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday. Justice Tripathi, an ex-Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC, breathed his last at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre. He was 62. Justice Tripathi had been admitted in AIIMS since April 2. He was one of the four judicial members of the Lokpal. His daughter, infected with virus, is still admitted at AIIMS.

Bail for Sanjeev Chawla: Delhi HC reserves order

The Delhi HC on Saturday reserved its order on a plea by Delhi Police challenging the bail granted to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and a key accused in one of cricket’s biggest match-fixing scandals that involved for­mer South African captain Hansie Cronje. Justice Asha Menon heard the arguments of the counsel for Delhi Police and Chawla and reserved the order on the plea.

Zafarul Islam Khan booked for sedition

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedi­tion against chairman of Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) Zafarul Islam Khan for a disputed social media post, a cop said on Saturday. The FIR was filed again­st Khan on April 30 under section 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (pro­m­o­ting enmity between dif­f­erent groups on grounds of reli­gion, ra­ce, birthplace) after cops got a pl­aint by a resident of Vasant Kunj.

Uttarakhand natives can visit Kedarnath

Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath and other Himalayan temples in the state from May 4, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. As inter-district movement of people is being allowed with curbs from May 4 in green zones, pilgrims from the state can visit Kedarnath.