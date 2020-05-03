News briefs

Lokpal member Justice Tripathi dies of Covid
In a first high-profile death due to virus in the country, Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi (retd) passed away at the AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday. Justice Tripathi, an ex-Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC, breathed his last at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre. He was 62. Justice Tripathi had been admitted in AIIMS since April 2. He was one of the four judicial members of the Lokpal. His daughter, infected with virus, is still admitted at AIIMS.
Bail for Sanjeev Chawla: Delhi HC reserves order
The Delhi HC on Saturday reserved its order on a plea by Delhi Police challenging the bail granted to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and a key accused in one of cricket’s biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje. Justice Asha Menon heard the arguments of the counsel for Delhi Police and Chawla and reserved the order on the plea.
Zafarul Islam Khan booked for sedition
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against chairman of Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) Zafarul Islam Khan for a disputed social media post, a cop said on Saturday. The FIR was filed against Khan on April 30 under section 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, birthplace) after cops got a plaint by a resident of Vasant Kunj.
Uttarakhand natives can visit Kedarnath
Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath and other Himalayan temples in the state from May 4, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Saturday. As inter-district movement of people is being allowed with curbs from May 4 in green zones, pilgrims from the state can visit Kedarnath.
