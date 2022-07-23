New Delhi: Police arrest four for sexually assaulting woman in railway station | Pic for representation | Unsplash

A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a maintenance staff room of railwat station in Delhi late on Thursday, July 21, night by railway employees. Police have registered an FIR against four accused and arrested them.

According to reports, the police had received a call around 3.30 am on July 22 with a woman alleging that she was raped by two men inside a room at a railway station.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh told the media that during the investigation they found that the incident happened inside a train lighting hut.

Singh noted that all the accused were employees of the electrical department of Railways. He added that two of them had sexually assaulted her while the other two facilitated the crime.

A report in the Indian Express quoted him as saying that the woman has been separated from her husband since a year and is undergoing a divorce case. She came in contact with accused through a common friend and that accused told her he works for railways and can arrange a job for her too.

The accused reportedly had a telephonic conversation with the survivor inviting her for a small birthday party for his son and buying a new house.

After he picked the woman from Kirti Nagar metro station, he brought her to the railway station where he asked her to wait in the hut meant for electrical maintenance staff.

After a while, the accused and his friend came into the room, bolted it. They sexually assaulted her while two others facilitated the crime by guarding the room from outside.

The Express report quoted Singh as saying that the accused--Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand Meena (33) and Jagdish Chand (37)--have been produced before a Delhi court and were remanded to 14-day judicial custody.