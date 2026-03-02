 New Delhi: PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney At Hyderabad House For Delegation-Level Talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian PM Mark J Carney in New Delhi at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks, building on prior meetings at G7 and G20. The discussions cover trade, investment, energy, agriculture, innovation, education, and people-to-people ties. The visit also includes the India-Canada CEOs Forum, strengthening bilateral relations.

ANIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his Canadian counterpart Mark J Carney here in the national capital. The leaders met at the Hyderabad House and are set to shortly hold delegation-level talks.

EAM S Jaishankar's Tweet

Earlier on Monday, EAM S Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as part of the latter's official visit to the country and appreciated his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries. The Canadia PM will later meet PM Modi at Hyderabad house.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to call on Prime Minister Carney during his visit to the national capital.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM's post read.

The Canadian Prime Minister landed in the national capital on Sunday evening following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.

On Sunday evening, Jaishankar also met his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.

The high-level discussions, scheduled for today at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis in June 2025 and Johannesburg in November 2025, on the sidelines of the G7 and the G20 summits, respectively, the leaders will "take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties."

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, they will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In addition to their formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

This visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, with the anticipated discussions on Monday focusing on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

