 Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Arrives In Mumbai On 1st India Visit Since Taking Office - WATCH
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai today. The visit, which continues until March 2, is at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Carney is expected to engage in discussions on bilateral cooperation, economic ties, and international collaboration during his stay.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Canadian PM Mark Carney Arrives In Mumbai As Part Of His 1st India Visit After Assuming Office - WATCH | (Photo Courtesy:X/@MarkJCarney)

Mumbai: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Mumbai, marking the beginning of his first official visit to the country from February 27 to March 2 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another visual shared by ANI showed him and his delegation arriving at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel under heavy security.

article-image

Carney departed for India on Wednesday, beginning a significant state visit designed to deepen bilateral ties and enhance strategic collaboration between the two nations. His visit comes at a crucial juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada relations, which had deteriorated sharply following June 2023.

What's On Agenda During Carney's Mumbai Visit?

In Mumbai, the Canadian Prime Minister will spend two days meeting a wide spectrum of stakeholders from both countries. His engagements will include discussions with chief executive officers, leaders from industry and finance, technology innovators, academic representatives and officials linked to Canadian pension funds operating in India.

article-image

By prioritising these economic interactions at the outset, the visit signals a strong emphasis on trade, investment, and financial collaboration as foundational pillars of the relationship.

India-Canada Relations

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurudwara in British Columbia. Months later, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was "credible" evidence linking agents of the India government to Nijjar's death, an allegation New Delhi strongly denied. The dispute led to the expulsion of diplomats from both countries and a prolonged diplomatic standoff. In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) further claimed that Indian government agents were linked to violent crime in Canada, including death threats and alleged involvement in homicides

